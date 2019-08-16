Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,968 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.25% of ZIX worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 71.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 1,108.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ZIX by 63,870.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

ZIXI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. 5,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,378. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $450.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million. ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 162.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

