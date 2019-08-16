Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $4.88 Million Stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $17,582,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $142,259,000 after buying an additional 584,123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $14,271,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,899,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $57.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

