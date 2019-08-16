Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Shares in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 152,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

HROW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $51,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,000 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. 232,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.06. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 65.84% and a return on equity of 100.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

