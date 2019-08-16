Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,772 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.46% of CRA International worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 360.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth about $258,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $324.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

