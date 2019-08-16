Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $1.63 Million Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.38% of BioSpecifics Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

BSTC traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $420.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.21.

In other BioSpecifics Technologies news, Director Toby Wegman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $352,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,864.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Caldwell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,583 shares of company stock worth $1,725,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSTC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

