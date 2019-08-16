Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 742.9% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

NYSE GM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

