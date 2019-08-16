Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,981 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 646,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 234,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 13.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,419. Vectrus Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEC. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

