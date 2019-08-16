Wells Fargo & Co Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $103.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $101.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.36.

NYSE:EOG opened at $74.94 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 76.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

