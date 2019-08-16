Wells Fargo & Co Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $50.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut PDC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.19.

PDC Energy stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

