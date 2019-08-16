Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Wendys to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Shares of WEN opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Wendys has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 65.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,131,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,824,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after buying an additional 2,081,924 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,361.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 1,601,211 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 1,406.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,621,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after buying an additional 1,513,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 1,369.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 1,502,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

