Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Hologic worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,373,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 996,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 17,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,915. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.95.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

