Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

In related news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.