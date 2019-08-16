Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $119,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

