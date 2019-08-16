Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPM. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. GMP Securities lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE WPM opened at $26.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,210,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 359,679 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,726,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,252,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,415,000 after acquiring an additional 247,638 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.