Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. 242,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,581. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

