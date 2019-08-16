Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after buying an additional 316,368 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.18. 2,817,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

