Windsor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 121,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. 9,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,282. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

