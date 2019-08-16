Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,617,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,451,000 after acquiring an additional 819,479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,632,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,863 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,246,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,154,000 after purchasing an additional 127,104 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,657,000 after purchasing an additional 146,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,567,000 after purchasing an additional 187,504 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $91.47. 72,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,131. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $91.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

