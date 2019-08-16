Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11,041.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 432,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 428,947 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 156,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 125,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,204 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

