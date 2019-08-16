Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 9,381 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,681,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,658,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,527,000 after purchasing an additional 980,941 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,922,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,147,180. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

