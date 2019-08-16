Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Trading Down 0.3%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.59 and last traded at $60.78, 15,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 701,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $293,912.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

