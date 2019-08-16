WorldCoin (WDC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. In the last week, WorldCoin has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. WorldCoin has a market capitalization of $197,379.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 467% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global. The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

