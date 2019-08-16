WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,935. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WP Carey will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 25.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,217,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,908 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 40,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 317.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.