WPP (LON:WPP) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,104.64 ($14.43).

WPP opened at GBX 937 ($12.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 959.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 917.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

