Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 458 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 54,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $3,117,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,782.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,433 shares of company stock worth $6,599,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

