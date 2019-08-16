Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.55.

CI stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.27. 59,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

