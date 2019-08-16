Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 497,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 521,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 113,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 302,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,995,609. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

