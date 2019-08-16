Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 2,515 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 259,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,315,830. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.76.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

