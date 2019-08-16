Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases New Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 69.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.06. 4,928,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

