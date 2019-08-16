Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 12,270 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,640 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,322 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after purchasing an additional 632,919 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. 3,041,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,901. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

