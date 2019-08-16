Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) Insider Acquires A$10,000.35 in Stock

Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) insider Christopher Fullerton bought 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.35 ($7,092.45).

XTE traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.48 ($0.34). 11,500 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.43. Xtek Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.35 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of A$0.53 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of $19.28 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00.

Get Xtek alerts:

About Xtek

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company offers ammunitions, including air rifle pellets air arms; ancillaries, such as holsters, spare parts air arms, access peltor hearing protect, access bog gear, binoculars minox, knives boker, and sights minox rifle scopes; and EOD disruption, detection, protection, robotics, high risk tactical/search, hook and line, and tool kits.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.