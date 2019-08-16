Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 184 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.58. 25,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,781 shares of company stock worth $3,249,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $226.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.