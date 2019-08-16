Yacktman Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686,111 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329,559 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 2.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.47% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $170,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $82,359.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 142,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,643. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.