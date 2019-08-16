Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,109 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 0.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $40,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Corning by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,531. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

