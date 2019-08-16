Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 557,300 shares during the period. Yandex comprises approximately 21.8% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned 0.81% of Yandex worth $99,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,421,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,023,000 after purchasing an additional 520,736 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,093,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,893,000 after purchasing an additional 354,309 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,848,000. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,886,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. VTB Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,169. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.11 earnings per share. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

