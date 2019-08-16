Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on Y. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

TSE Y traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.50. 2,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,046. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$10.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.04. The stock has a market cap of $224.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2.74.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$104.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Pages will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

