Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $585,000.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $583,800.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $603,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $627,900.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $619,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $611,400.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $599,700.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Howard Lerman sold 17,921 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $359,316.05.

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $618,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $589,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00.

YEXT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 344,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.14. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Yext by 26.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after buying an additional 1,421,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after buying an additional 309,431 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Yext by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after buying an additional 512,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 658,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

