Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $138.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,755 shares of company stock worth $6,072,849. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,555. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.