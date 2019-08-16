Yunji (YJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yunji to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. Yunji has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yunji in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yunji in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.70 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Yunji in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

