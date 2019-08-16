Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post earnings of $4.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 to $7.80. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $5.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.58 to $29.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $33.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.40 to $42.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

AMZN traded up $16.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,792.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,774. The stock has a market cap of $902.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,910.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,816.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.25, for a total value of $1,858,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,582,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,250 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

