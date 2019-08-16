Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post sales of $313.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.40 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $235.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.29 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 266,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,074. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

