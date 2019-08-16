Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shutterfly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.25) and the lowest is ($2.37). Shutterfly posted earnings of ($2.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterfly will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shutterfly.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $473.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.09 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Aegis lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterfly has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $77.88.

In related news, insider Scott Arnold sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $634,550.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,550.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,946.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,315.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at $26,138,000.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterfly (SFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.