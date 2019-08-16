Zacks: Analysts Expect Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Evergy reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,259,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,051,000 after purchasing an additional 539,149 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,616,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,523,000 after purchasing an additional 658,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 212,498 shares in the last quarter.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

