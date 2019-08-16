Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Everi reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 3,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,732 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Everi by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Everi by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $685.67 million, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.