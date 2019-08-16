Zacks: Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.73. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.09. 2,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,975. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $303,267.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $6,578,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 186.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 50.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,321 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

