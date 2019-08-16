Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura upped their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 9,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $79.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

