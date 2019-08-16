Zacks: Analysts Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.73. Stamps.com reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

STMP traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. 913,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,767. The company has a market cap of $987.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $256.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 66.8% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 36.4% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 817,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.