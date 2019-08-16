Zacks: Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $21.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

