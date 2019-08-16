Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post sales of $255.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $245.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 619.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,732. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.25.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.