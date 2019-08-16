Zacks: Analysts Set $2.70 Price Target for Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Mechel PAO’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mechel PAO an industry rank of 203 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Monday, June 24th. CIBC upgraded Mechel PAO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mechel PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 64.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 304,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 46,053 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 38.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period.

Mechel PAO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,899. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

